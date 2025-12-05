Cyprus “will proceed as planned” with its participation in the Eurovision Song Contest despite the decision to allow Israel’s participation, which saw the withdrawal of several countries, the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.

“No changes will be made that impact Cyprus’ participation in the Eurovision Song contest, everything will proceed as announced,” a CyBC spokesperson said.

On Thursday, members of the organising body voted in favour of allowing Israel to compete despite threats from some competing countries to withdraw if the decision stood.

The decision to permit Israel’s participation surprised many competing countries, including Germany and Spain, both of which have a strong presence in the contest.

“If a vote against Israel were successful, Germany would probably withdraw and not broadcast the contest,” Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, several countries, such as Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia, have already announced their withdrawal from this year’s Song Contest.

“I don’t understand why Israel is allowed to compete when Russia was disqualified from the very first moment,” Maria, a Eurovision fan, told the Cyprus Mail.

Russia has been excluded from the competition since 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine, while Israel remains eligible despite Gaza health authorities recording over 70,000 civilian deaths.

The Eurovision Song Contest claims to be a non-political competition, with broadcasters and performers prohibited from promoting or referring to political matters.

Cyprus will be represented by UK Cypriot Antigoni at the contest in Vienna in May.