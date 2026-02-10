February is the month of love, and Columbia Confectionery, a member of Columbia Restaurants, welcomes it with the “Sweet Romance” collection, a nod to the sweet side of romance. From February 9 to 15, the collection is exclusively available in the stores in Limassol and Paphos, offering unique taste experiences that turn every moment into a small celebration of love.



The “Sweet Romance” collection stands out for its meticulous aesthetic and unique packaging, designed so that each gift tells its own story. From romantic Valentine’s cookies, cake pops, and cupcakes to exquisite individual heart-shaped sweets, each creation combines elegance with delight.



For the grandest gestures of love, the impressive heart-shaped cakes come in classic and beloved flavors such as Red Velvet, Mille-feuille, Chocolate, Fraisier, and Strawberry Charlotte, perfect for sharing on special occasions.





Those who love small pleasures that last will discover the elegant boxes of heart-shaped chocolate bonbons in various sizes, as well as chocolate sticks with nuts, all presented in themed Valentine’s boxes. A collection that proves love often lies in the sweetest details.





Discover the “Sweet Romance” collection at Columbia Confectionery stores and give or share a little more sweetness this February.



