A 45-year-old, suspected of involvement in a drug case connected to an attempted murder committed in Limassol in 2024, will appear before Limassol criminal court in March, police said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, following last year’s raid of the house of a 25-year-old suspect as part of an investigation into the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man in Limassol in December 2024.

A total of 2.44 kilograms of cannabis, 940 grams of cannabis resins and105 grams of cocaine were found during the search. In addition, the officers seized a full firearm cartridge and a sum of €1,575 and $200.

According to the police, the 45-year-old is linked to the drugs and a case has since been filed against him with a court hearing set for March 23.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested together with a 20-year-old woman in January 2025.

Her lawyer later lodged a plea against the remand, refuting claims of her living with the suspect.

The two were arrested after police had launched a manhunt following an attempted murder in Ayia Fyla in the wider Limassol area on December 30, 2024.

According to the police, the incident took place during a visit of three people to the suspect’s house, which had been arranged to resolve differences.

The suspect allegedly opened the door, holding a gun and shot at the three, injuring a 39-year-old in the leg.

The 25-year-old later fled the scene with 39-year-old’s vehicle.

Police later said that all involved individuals are known to the authorities.

Both his and the 20-year-old’s trial is currently ongoing.