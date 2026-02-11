Stefanie Graf and CRIVIT are a perfect match. The former world-class athlete and the sports brand CRIVIT are impressively staging the start of their partnership as part of an international campaign in over 30 countries. Under the motto “FIND YOUR MOVE”, the spirit of CRIVIT will be brought to life through an impressive product range. The first phase of the collaboration will be supported by a 360-degree brand campaign and a diverse marketing and channel mix.

What connects CRIVIT and Graf is the conviction that an active lifestyle is not created through pressure to perform, but through joie de vivre, openness and relief. CRIVIT stands for an authentic approach to exercise that encourages people to listen to their own bodies, develop routines and see activity as an integral and positive part of everyday life.

Graf brings this attitude with her from her own experience. After an outstanding career in top international sport, winning 22 Grand Slam tournaments, 377 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings and still the only person in the world to have won a Golden Slam, her view of sport has evolved: away from comparison and peak performance and towards holistic wellbeing of body, mind and soul. Balance, relief and inner motivation are now at the forefront of her mind. An approach that makes her a credible and approachable brand partner for CRIVIT in many types of sport.

“For me, movement is much more than just training or performance – it’s a part of quality of life and joy that I want to pass on to as many people as possible,” said Stefanie Graf. “The collaboration with CRIVIT, Lidl and the Schwarz Group, is close to my heart because the brand shares my conviction that movement should be accessible to everyone,” she continued.

“With its diverse range, CRIVIT offers outstanding quality at the best value. This gives everyone the chance to try out sports making it most accessible and to experience for themselves how much energy and well-being an active, healthy lifestyle can bring to their lives.”

With CRIVIT, Lidl is once again pursuing a democratising and inclusive approach. Thanks to its high-quality yet attractively priced range, the brand is aimed at people of all ages and activity levels and offers both sports equipment and clothing for a variety of sports. In the current campaign, CRIVIT is focusing on camping and outdoor, cycling, fitness, running, fun and team sports, with the aim of motivating people to try things out and find the form of exercise that suits them.

Jens Thiemer, Chief Customer Officer at Lidl International, elaborated on the mission behind the initiative. “With the launch of CRIVIT, we are continuing our strategy of building strong and convincing anchor brands in defined need categories that make the legendary ‘Lidl. More to value’ promise tangible every day on the basis of a convincing broad product range,” he said.

“Following the successful establishment of our own brand PARKSIDE in the DIY and garden sector, we are now opening up one of the most relevant categories for a fulfilled and better life with CRIVIT: sport, leisure and exercise,” he added.

“The fact that Stefanie Graf, as a CRIVIT brand partner, has chosen Lidl as a company for the further dissemination of her mission for exercise and health is a great appreciation and at the same time proof and commitment to the continuation of our convincing quality standards and Lidl’s price leadership.”

For her part, Afroditi Pampa, Chief Customer Officer & Member of the Board of Lidl Cyprus, hailed the collaboration. “Our mission, which we pursue with our sports brand CRIVIT, is deeply anchored in our strategy as a discounter: we want everyone in Cyprus to be able to afford high-quality and attractively priced sportswear and equipment,” she explained.

“By collaborating with world-class sportswoman Stefanie Graf, we are now inspiring even more people for a life full of activity and exercise and bringing sport into the mainstream of society. With our approach, we are wherever our customers are: in the store around the corner, conveniently and always available in the online store or with a variety of inspiration and tips for more and better movement on CRIVIT’s brand channels.”

The campaign for CRIVIT will launch on February 14 with a broad-based media offensive.

More information about CRIVIT can be found on the official website at: www.crivit.com.

About CRIVIT

CRIVIT – available at Lidl – offers a unique range of sportswear and equipment for a variety of activities and sports. Whether fitness, cycling, camping and outdoor, running, fun and team sports, winter sports or water sports: CRIVIT provides everything for an active lifestyle, at the best price-performance ratio. As a partner that motivates people to exercise, CRIVIT focuses on individual well-being and inspires everyone to be active in their own way. Exercise. Sport. Wellbeing. With CRIVIT. More information at: www.crivit.com

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links: