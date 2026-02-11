Health minister Neophytos Charalambides on Wednesday urged the public to await the final police report into the death of a 42-year-old woman who died two weeks after undergoing a hysterectomy at Larnaca general hospital.

Speaking after a visit to Nicosia general hospital, Charalambides said that inquiries had been launched “from the very beginning”, stressing that multiple authorities are now involved following a complaint filed by the woman’s family.

“An investigation was ordered immediately on our side,” he said, adding that the state health services organisation, Okypy, had confirmed the appointment of investigating officers to examine the circumstances.

Following the family’s formal complaint to police, Charalambides said the matter was now also under criminal investigation.

“We must wait for the final findings and the outcome of the police investigation,” he said.

The woman, identified as Georgia Christofi, was admitted to Larnaca general hospital on January 15 for a scheduled hysterectomy, which was carried out the following day.

Her post-operative condition was initially described as stable.

Days later, she suffered a severe cerebral haemorrhage and was found unconscious, face down on the floor of a hospital toilet, partially unclothed and wet.

She subsequently fell into a permanent coma, was intubated in the intensive care unit and died two weeks after the surgery.

Her family has alleged serious shortcomings in her care, claiming she repeatedly asked staff for assistance to go to the toilet and warned that she was dizzy and unable to move safely.

They allege those requests went unanswered.

According to the complaint, Christofi contacted relatives shortly before the incident, saying she had repeatedly used the call bell without response.

Medical records state that she was discovered on the toilet floor early the following morning, contradicting initial claims that she had fallen from her bed.

Police confirmed that a post-mortem examination has been carried out, with samples taken for further tests to determine the exact cause of death.

Results are pending.

The family has called for a “full and in-depth investigation” into the events leading up to her death.