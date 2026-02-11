Queues of more than an hour continued at the Ayios Dhometios crossing point on Wednesday, despite the recent completion of EU-funded expansion works intended to ease congestion.

According to Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris Postasi, traffic is reported to build up at the crossing particularly during morning hours, with students and workers travelling to the government-controlled areas facing prolonged delays.

Vehicle queues were reported to stretch as far as the nearby roundabout, with waiting times exceeding 60 minutes.

Several commuters contacted the outlet to complain about the disruption, while photographs published alongside the report showed long lines of stationary vehicles within the buffer zone.

The crossing, was recently upgraded as part of a project to add traffic lanes, improve pedestrian access and enhance lighting.

The works were funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations development programme in coordination with the bicommunal technical committee on crossing points.

UN special representative Khassim Diagne welcomed the widening of the crossing point, describing it as a practical example of cooperation.

“The expansion work includes improved traffic lanes for both sides, a pedestrian corridor, and lighting to enhance connectivity and safety at the island’s busiest crossing,” he said, adding that increased staffing at the checkpoint control booths would be key to improving flow.

The project, which cost €435,000 and was completed by the end of January, aimed to reduce waiting times at a checkpoint that had been operating at maximum capacity due to steadily rising traffic.

Ayios Dometios remains the only crossing in Nicosia where civilian vehicles are permitted to pass between the two sides of the city.

Traffic volumes have surged in recent years, driven by commuting for work and study, as well as price differences that encourage shopping trips across the divide.

Local residents and commuters have repeatedly warned that infrastructure alone may not be enough.

Staffing levels at control booths, particularly on the government-controlled side, have been identified as a persistent bottleneck, with calls from Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman for additional crossings in Nicosia to relieve pressure.