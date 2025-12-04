Works to create a third lane at the Ayios Dometios crossing point began on Thursday, in an EU-funded expansion project aimed at easing heavy congestion at one of the island’s busiest checkpoints.

“The project aims to facilitate the flow of vehicles and pedestrians, ensuring smoother and safer passage for all users,” the European Commission said in its announcement.

The project is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its local infrastructure facility. According to the UNDP, traffic at Ayios Dometios has “steadily increased in recent years” and has now reached maximum capacity.

The expansion, the Commission added, “will contribute to decongestion, enhance mobility and significantly reduce waiting times.”

Two contracts, worth a combined €435,000, have been signed for the works, which include excavations, earthworks, paving, electrical and mechanical installations, and landscaping within the UN security zone.

The works are expected to be completed by the end of January 2026, with the Commission stressing that “all appropriate measures will be taken to minimise disturbance” during the construction period.

The creation of the third lane constitutes a supporting infrastructure project with the ultimate goal of “connecting communities, and facilitating interaction,” according to the announcement.

“This EU-funded investment contributes to strengthening cooperation, accessibility and mutual understanding across the island,” the Commission said.

Queues at the crossing have grown increasingly severe, with waiting times sometimes exceeding two hours – especially on weekends, the UNDP said.

Local residents have also felt the impact. “I am forced to take a detour to get to my own house,” Panayiota, a resident of Ayios Dometios, told the Cyprus Mail, adding that congestion is discouraging customers from visiting nearby businesses.

Ayios Dometios remains the only point where the public can cross between northern and southern Nicosia using cars.

Last month, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman called for at least one additional crossing in the city to relieve pressure.

Traffic between the two sides has risen sharply in recent years, largely due to major price disparities.

At the same time, “many Greek Cypriots cross to the other side to buy goods like cigarettes or fill up their tanks with petrol,” Panayiota said, adding that she is not feeling hopeful that the opening of a new lane will solve the problem.

Part of the bottleneck, Panayiota noted, stems from the smaller number of staffed booths on the southern side. “The Greek Cypriot side’s booths are always understaffed. The other side has three booths open, compared to the single booth that our side sometimes keeps operational,” she said.

Erhurman has previously urged the Republic to “open more booths and increase the number of attendants” at Ayios Dometios, saying it is vital to improving the flow of people across Nicosia.