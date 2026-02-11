Justice Minister Costas Fitiris affirmed on Wednesday that developments are underway regarding allegations made publicly by Annie Alexui, stressing that any investigation must proceed through formal channels rather than by social media.

Taking to the dais on CyBC, Fitiris said the authorities intend to gather information “in an institutional manner” about the claims Alexui has raised online.

“Some actions are already being taken. The case cannot be substantiated through social media,” Fitiris stressed.

“There must be testimonies and statements. The evidence is one piece and the investigation, which concerns the police and will be forwarded to the legal service, is the process that is being followed.”

Asked who would be responsible for examining Alexui’s complaints, Fitiris said the matter would be determined in consultation with the legal service.

He underlined that institutions could not receive evidence or statements through public platforms.

“A solution will be found and we will soon have more information about the case, but in an institutional way and not through social networks,” he retorted.

The comments follow public appeals made by Alexui on Tuesday, in which she called on the justice minister to contact her directly, claiming she possessed video recordings and other material alleging corruption, misconduct and cover-ups within the police.

In a video posted online, Alexui said she was prepared to provide recordings of conversations with police officers.

“I will send you on WhatsApp video recordings of conversations with all the police officers I have encountered and their behaviour, to see how they behave in cases of cover-up and of murder,” she said.

She also alleged mistreatment when she attempted to give testimony as an alleged victim, claiming officers told her to leave a police station and return with a guardian, before later being turned away by the criminal investigation department.

“I have the recording. I keep the hard drive,” she insisted.

Fitiris responded at the time that approaching him via social media was inappropriate, insisting that investigations require formal complaints.

“All legal procedures will be followed,” he assured, adding that testimonies and written statements were necessary.

Alexui has levelled public accusations against senior officials, including assistant police chief Michalis Katsounotos and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides.

Katsounotos has proved a controversial figure in the police, following accusations by former central prison director Anna Aristotelous that he abused his authority and colluded with a convicted felon to obtain compromising material against her.

An independent investigation later found no evidence of corruption, and the attorney-general declined to pursue prosecution on public interest grounds.

His name has also been linked to the unresolved 2012 death of 17-year-old Andreas Loizou in the Mouttayiaka underpass in Limassol, when Katsounotos was head of Limassol traffic police.

Despite eyewitness accounts and persistent allegations of a cover-up involving a high-ranking politician’s daughter, no charges were brought, with authorities denying interference and attributing missing records to technical issues.

The handling of Alexui’s allegations has drawn criticism from legal circles.

Lawyer Simos Angelides has questioned what he described as selective scrutiny by the justice system, contrasting the lack of visible progress in Alexui’s case with the swift suspension of mayors in unrelated domestic violence investigations.

“You cannot, on the one hand, adopt certain reports and, on the other, not even have the will to investigate others,” Angelides said earlier this week.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis has confirmed that international procedures and contacts with other countries are under way in relation to Alexui, while declining to comment on the substance of her claims.