Social media personality Annie Alexui on Tuesday publicly called on justice minister Costas Fitiris to contact her, claiming she holds video recordings and other material alleging corruption and misconduct within the police.

In a video posted online, Alexui said she was ready to share evidence directly with the minister.

“I will send you on WhatsApp video recordings of conversations with all the police officers I have encountered and their behaviour, to see how they behave in cases of cover-up and of murder,” she insisted.

She also described what she alleged was mistreatment when she attended a police station to give testimony as an alleged victim.

Alexui claimed officers told her to leave and return with a guardian, before directing her to the criminal investigation department (CID), where she said she was again turned away.

“I have the recording. I keep the hard drive,” she said.

Fitiris responded that approaching him through social media was inappropriate.

“The invitation via social media is not appropriate. All legal procedures will be followed,” he retorted, stressing that investigations require testimonies and formal written statements.

The developments follow criticism over what has been described as selective scrutiny within the justice system.

Speaking on Sigma TV on Monday, lawyer Simos Angelides questioned the police’s handling of Alexui’s allegations, contrasting it with the rapid suspension of Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos and Lefkoniko mayor Pieris Gypsiotis in their respective cases of apparent domestic violence.

“Here lies the oxymoron,” Angelides said.

“You cannot, on the one hand, adopt certain reports and, on the other, not even have the will to investigate others.”

Angelides argued that publicly cited issues such as alleged GDPR breaches and defamation “do not fall within the competence of the police”, adding that defamation is a civil matter.

He said Alexui had claimed she repeatedly attempted to file complaints in previous years but was turned away, prompting her call for witnesses to bypass local stations and contact police headquarters.

“This belief that there is a cover-up at a lower level and trust only at headquarters is tragic,” he said.

Alexui has levelled public accusations against deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides and assistant police chief Michalis Katsounotos.

Katsounotos has featured in several past controversies, including accusations by former central prisons director Anna Aristotelous that he abused his authority and colluded with a convicted felon to obtain compromising material against her.

An independent investigation found no evidence of corruption, and attorney-general Georgios Savvides declined to pursue prosecution on public interest grounds.

Katsounotos’ name has also been linked to the unresolved 2012 death of 17-year-old Andreas Loizou in the Mouttayiaka underpass in Limassol, when he was head of Limassol traffic police.

Despite eyewitness accounts and repeated allegations of a cover-up involving a high-ranking politician’s daughter, no charges were brought.

Authorities have consistently denied interference, attributing missing police records to technical issues.

Angelides acknowledged signs of renewed police activity, referring to recent operations in Paphos that may be connected to the latest revelations, but warned that assurances alone were insufficient.

“Saying a case is under investigation does not necessarily mean anything substantial,” he said.

Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis has confirmed that international procedures and contacts with other countries are under way in relation to Alexui, while declining to comment on the substance of her allegations.