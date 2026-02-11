Dementia is on the rise as populations age, but you can help stave it off

By Dina Gavarieva

Dementia is in the headlines more than ever, not only because populations are living longer, but because younger people and well-known figures are being diagnosed.

Recently, BBC radio presenter Janice Forsyth revealed she has early-onset Alzheimer’s at 65, a reminder that dementia is not solely a condition of extreme old age.

According to research, someone is diagnosed with dementia every three seconds with approximately 50 million people living with the condition worldwide.

Here in Cyprus, Alzheimer Europe estimates that around 1.17 per cent of the population was living with dementia in 2018 – some 15,000 to 18,000 people – and that figure is projected to more than double by 2050.

But despite its growing prevalence, dementia remains widely misunderstood, particularly when it comes to what it is, how it develops, and, crucially, what steps individuals can take to reduce risk or slow progression.

Dementia is not a single condition, but an umbrella term for a group of disorders that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to carry out everyday tasks. Alzheimer’s is the most common form, accounting for approximately 60 to 70 per cent of cases.

Symptoms tend to appear gradually and worsen over time, and include memory loss, difficulty finding words, poor judgement, disorientation in familiar places, and changes in mood or personality.

But an important point to note here is that dementia starts 30 to 50 years before symptoms appear.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, a substantial body of evidence suggests lifestyle and physical factors play a critical role in risk reduction.

Soak up that Vitamin D (sensibly)

Vitamin D has long been associated with bone health, but recent studies highlight its importance for neurological function, with low levels potentially contributing to cognitive decline.

In Cyprus, we have almost year-long natural access to vitamin D, but we can further help ourselves if needed via dietary means or supplements.

Eat well and organically

Diets high in sugar and refined carbohydrates promote inflammation and insulin resistance, both linked to cognitive decline.

Highly inflammatory foods include refined sugars and grains, food additives and preservatives, GMO foods, and foods with pesticides and toxic debris.

Luckily for us, a Mediterranean-style diet rich in vegetables, fish, whole grains and healthy fats promote better long-term brain function.

Blueberries and lemons are two of the best fruits for brain health and quality fats also play an important part so stock up on coconut, olives, avocados and their oils.

In welcome news, dark chocolate and red wine also make the good food guide for brain health.

Avoid heavy metal toxicity

A huge red flag for dementia is heavy metal exposure – lead, mercury and arsenic can all disrupt metabolic processes and contribute to neurological damage.

Addressing high exposure early is critical, because once heavy metal-related damage advances, recovery becomes extremely difficult.

You can support your body’s natural detoxification by staying well hydrated and enjoying foods high in antioxidants, fibre and sulphur, such as garlic, onions, broccoli and cauliflower.

Supplements such as heavy metal binders are also available, but speak to your healthcare provider before adding them to your daily routine.

Enjoy life and sleep well

Loneliness and depression have long been linked to dementia so try to stay socially active and connected to people around you.

Activities like reading, learning new skills, and solving puzzles, also help build ‘cognitive reserve,’ which can slow the impact of degenerative processes.

Another critical factor is sleep. Poor or disrupted sleep is linked to the buildup of beta-amyloid proteins associated with Alzheimer’s disease and can interfere with memory consolidation.

Ensuring consistent, high-quality sleep every night is one of the most effective steps for preserving cognitive health.

Learn to cope with stress

Many are aware by now that stress is not healthy – and it’s certainly not good for your brain.

Stress is one of the leading factors in age-related cognitive decline.

A recent study identified 27 stressful life events capable of ageing the brain by several years, such as the death of a child, divorce or being fired.

These sad and painful events are often unavoidable, but ensuring you have coping mechanisms within your arsenal, such as meditation, prayer or exercise, will help balance the mind and body over the long term.

Keep a health checklist

The brain relies on a steady supply of oxygen and nutrients, and chronic high blood pressure damages blood vessels, increasing the risk of both vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Therefore, maintaining healthy blood pressure through diet, exercise and medication when needed is essential.

Other metabolic factors matter too. Insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes are strongly associated with increased dementia risk, damaging blood vessels and promoting inflammation in the brain.

Stabilising blood sugar through dietary management and regular physical activity helps protect cognitive function.

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly in B vitamins such as B6, B12 and folate, can also elevate homocysteine levels and contribute to neuronal stress, so monitoring and supplementation where needed is wise.

The good news is, early detection of dementia can make a meaningful difference. The bad news is, many sufferers remain undiagnosed.

That’s why awareness is crucial. Dementia is not inevitable, and individuals are not powerless against it.

By taking the steps outlined above, it is possible not only to protect cognitive function, but also to extend the years of life lived with resilience, choice, and dignity.

Dina Gavarieva is a qualified naturopath practising at Neomed Institute and Medical Centre, Limassol