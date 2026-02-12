Valentine’s Day is about sharing food with your loved one, expressing love through the joy of eating together. A homemade meal and dessert are a small act of love and romance.

Asparagus Wrapped in Parma Ham with Tahini & Yogurt Dressing

Tender asparagus bundles wrapped in delicate Parma ham, roasted to perfection, and finished with a creamy tahini and yoghurt dressing. Simple yet elegant, healthy yet indulgent, perfect for an impressive starter.

500g asparagus

12 slices Parma ham

3 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp chopped parsley

3 tbsp tahini

3 tbsp yoghurt

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1 lemon, juice

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 tbsp water (or more, as needed)

To garnish

White and black sesame seeds

Prepare the dressing: Place the garlic and parsley in a small blender and blitz until finely chopped. Add the tahini, yoghurt, olive oil, honey, lemon zest and juice. Blend until smooth, adding water gradually until you reach a creamy, pourable consistency. Season lightly with sea salt and pepper and set aside.

Prepare the asparagus: Snap off the woody ends by bending each spear – it will naturally break at the right point. Discard the ends.

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Wrap and roast: Divide the asparagus into six bundles and wrap each with two slices of Parma ham. Arrange on a non-stick baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season lightly. Roast for 12 minutes or until tender and lightly crisp.

To serve: Drizzle generously with the tahini dressing, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve warm.

Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb

An elegant dish made for sharing, Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb is the ultimate centrepiece for a romantic dinner or a special gathering. Juicy, tender and full of flavour, the lamb is first sealed in a scorching hot pan, then finished in the oven to a perfect medium rare. Served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a rich homemade jus, this is a meal to remember.

2 × 8-bone French-trimmed racks of lamb (fat trimmed to a thin layer)

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil plus 1 extra tbsp

4 cloves garlic

A handful of parsley, finely chopped (or herbs of your choice)

50g breadcrumbs

A few sprigs of rosemary or thyme

50g Parmesan, grated

Dijon or wholegrain mustard

For the jus

2 tbsp olive oil

1 shallot, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 sprigs rosemary or thyme

4 tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cups red wine

2 cups beef stock (or chicken stock)

1 tbsp sugar

25g butter, cubed

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Score the lamb fat lightly and season generously with salt and pepper.

Heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Drizzle the lamb with 1 tbsp olive oil and sear on all sides until beautifully browned (about 3 minutes per side). Transfer to a baking tray and allow to rest for 20 minutes until cool.

In a food processor, pulse the garlic, parsley, rosemary, Parmesan, breadcrumbs and 1 tbsp olive oil until finely chopped. Transfer to a tray.

Brush the lamb all over with mustard, then press firmly into the herb crust.

Place the lamb in the hot oven and roast for 35 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145C.

Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil, and rest for 10 minutes to lock in the juices.

Prepare the jus: Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the shallot until golden (about 4 minutes). Add balsamic vinegar and cook until evaporated.

Pour in the red wine, bring to the boil, and reduce by two-thirds. Add stock, garlic and herbs, then simmer again until reduced by two-thirds.

Stir in the sugar until dissolved. Strain through a sieve, return to the pan, whisk in the butter, and add any resting juices from the lamb. Season to taste.

To serve, slice the lamb between the bones into individual chops – allow three per person. Serve with the jus, roast potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Screenshot

Crème Brûlée with Rosewater

Crème Brûlée – literally “burnt cream” – is a classic French custard with a silky centre and a crisp caramel top. Elegant, indulgent, and perfect for sharing. I used to make this dessert at The Kosmos Taverna, adding rose-water for a subtle Greek touch. It quickly became a favourite with my customers and my family, and it remains one of my most loved desserts. Delicate, fragrant, and ideal for a romantic dinner or Valentine’s table.

Makes 6

570ml double cream

5-6 egg yolks

50g caster sugar

2 tsp cornflour

A few drops vanilla extract

2 tbsp rosewater

For the topping

6 tbsp caster or icing sugar

Whisk egg yolks, sugar, and cornflour until smooth.

Heat the cream until just boiling, then slowly whisk into the egg mixture.

Place the bowl over gently simmering water and stir until the custard thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Remove from heat, stir in vanilla and rosewater, divide into ramekins and bake in a water bath at 170C for about 30 minutes, until softly set. Cool, chill.

Before serving, sprinkle sugar on top and caramelise with a blowtorch or hot grill until golden and crisp.

Loulla’s book My Kosmos My Kitchen can be ordered from www.amazon.com or www.austinmacauley.com/book/my-kosmos-my-kitchen. For more traditional Greek and Cypriot recipes and inspiration, join Loulla’s Facebook group Loulla’s Recipe Share