Guest recipes with Chryso Patsalidou

Blueberry Banana Cake

This soft and fragrant banana bread is naturally sweetened with ripe bananas and blueberries, with no added sugar. It’s a nourishing bake that works perfectly for breakfast, a snack or a light dessert.

For 10 slices

Non-stick cooking spray, for greasing

3 ripe bananas (≈300g), mashed

2 large eggs

½ cup plain Greek yogurt (2% fat, ≈120 g)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

1½ cups whole wheat flour (≈195 g)

1 cup blueberries (≈100 g), fresh or frozen

Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a loaf tin with nonstick spray.

In a bowl, mash the bananas until smooth. Add the eggs, yogurt, vanilla and baking soda. Mix well.

Fold in the flour until just combined, being careful not to overmix.

Gently fold in the blueberries.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top.

Bake for about 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow to cool for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Baked Zucchini Bites

These baked zucchini and herb bites are a light, flavourful alternative to traditional fried snacks. Made with simple ingredients, they are perfect as a snack, side dish or healthy appetizer. They’re easy to prepare and loved by both adults and children.

2 large zucchinis (≈400 g), grated

½ cup finely ground oats (≈30 g)

1 egg

2 tbsp grated hard cheese (optional, e.g. Parmesan or similar)

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

½ tsp dried oregano or thyme

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Olive oil spray, for baking

Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Grate the zucchinis and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 15-20 minutes to release excess moisture.

Transfer the zucchini to a clean kitchen towel and squeeze firmly to remove as much liquid as possible.

Place the zucchini in a bowl and add the oats, egg, cheese (if using), spring onions, garlic, herbs and pepper. Mix well.

Shape the mixture into small, bite-sized pieces and place them on the prepared baking tray.

Lightly spray with olive oil.

Bake for 22-25 minutes, turning halfway through, until golden and crisp.

Chryso Patsalidou is a registered clinical dietitian – but not your typical one. Her goal is to help people build a healthy relationship with food, free from restrictive diets and guilt through simple, delicious recipes and intuitive eating. Follow her on Instagram@nurishwith_goldy

