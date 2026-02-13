One month after Charalambos Charalambous stepped down as President Nikos Christodoulides’ chief of staff, the government has yet to name a successor, with senior officials temporarily assuming responsibility for the portfolio.

Government sources on Friday informed that Christodoulides has remained impervious to attempts to expediate a new appointment over one of the most important posts in the palace, stressing that the chief of staff’s duties are being handled internally “so that the work of the presidency is not affected in any way”.

“I am not affected, when I make decisions, I will announce them,” he said, adding that public speculation is “respected” but does not influence his judgment.

Charalambous stepped down on January 12, four days after a covertly filmed video was published on the social media platform X, alleging discussions about campaign financing and donations linked to access and influence.

Charalambous has denied wrongdoing and said his resignation was intended to protect institutions and the presidency.

In his resignation statement, he said his participation was being “exploited through deliberate falsifications and selective excerpts”, adding that he would not accept “the slightest shadow” being cast on his honesty.

“I will not allow my presence in government to be turned into a tool of exploitation aimed at harming the Republic of Cyprus or the president,” he said.

Christodoulides publicly backed that decision, describing the resignation as “an act of self-confidence and trust”, while insisting he has “nothing to fear” and that investigations should proceed without political interference.