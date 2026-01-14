The Legal Service has stressed that the appointment of an independent criminal investigator in relation to the controversial video alleging election funding improprieties does not undermine the role of the police.

Legal Service spokeswoman Polina Evthyvoulou told CyBC on Wednesday that the police remain fully responsible for the investigation.

She said they will be assisted within its scope by former Supreme Court Justice Andreas Paschalides, whose legal training and expertise are expected to be valuable as complex legal issues arise.

Instead, she said the move is intended to reinforce the credibility and effectiveness of the investigation, as authorities examine possible criminal offences and alleged “hybrid attacks” against the Republic.

Prominent lawyer Christos Clerides told the Cyprus News Agency that “the appointment of an independent criminal investigator was necessary due to a conflict of interest, as the Presidential Office is involved in the case.”

“Whether or not the president knew is an issue will arise from the investigations, and precisely because of this involvement, it was institutionally correct not to entrust the investigation exclusively to the police.”

Clerides emphasised the importance of Paschalides’ selection, stating, “his experience and knowledge are crucial for investigating a case that touches both on the content of the video and the implications of what was said, as well as the time and purpose of its publication.”

He explained that the scope of the investigation included examining complaints that the video was fabricated and investigating the authenticity, origin, circumstances, and motives of its publication.

On potential legal consequences, Clerides remarked, “the investigation has clear implications regarding the election campaign of the current president of the Republic,” and that “possible offences include corruption, abuse, as well as violations of the electoral law.”

He added that assigning a senior, independent investigator “enhances the weight and credibility of the findings that will emerge”, citing past cases where such appointments led to criminal referrals and convictions.

The investigation intensified following a meeting on Monday morning between attorney-general George Savvides, deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides and police chief Themistos Arnaoutis.

During the meeting, police briefed the Legal Service on progress made so far and on the next steps.

Acting on instructions from the Legal Service, the CID is examining whether the video constitutes a hybrid operation against the Republic and whether its content may involve the commission of criminal offences.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is being pursued both in Cyprus and abroad, following the publication of the video on January 8.

The footage alleges illegal campaign financing involving President Nikos Christodoulides and close associates.

Police spokesman Vyronas Vyronos said investigators are not operating without direction, but stressed that specific details cannot be disclosed while the case remains under active investigation.

Vyronos described the case as highly serious and complex.

He said the video is being analysed frame by frame to establish its authenticity and determine whether any editing or splicing has taken place.

Authorities are also examining the X account that published the video, including its authenticity, where it was uploaded from and how it was disseminated.

Statements have already been taken from former minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis and from Charalambos Charalambous, the former director of the President’s Office, who gave testimony before his resignation.

Police are also reviewing documents submitted by Lakkotrypis, while further testimony is expected.