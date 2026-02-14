Cyprus will attend the meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace as an observer, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Cyrus News Agency, he confirmed the government has received an invitation to participate in the meeting on Gaza on Thursday in Washington.

“Our country’s participation is part of the stable and active regional role it has been playing since the first moment of the crisis, with initiatives and specific proposals to international partners,” he pointed out.

“Cyprus, as the European Union member state closest to the region, has a presence in the developments under development and contributes in practice to stability and peace efforts,” he added.

He said the meeting will examine the next steps for the implementation of Trump’s Plan, as adopted by the United Nations Security Council with Resolution 2803, on the proposals that have already been submitted.

He also reminded that Cyprus participated in the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit, in the signing ceremony of the Agreement, during which President Nikos Christodoulides submitted a relevant proposal for the implementation of the Peace Plan.

The level of representation will be determined in consultation with the organisers, he concluded.

Trump’s Board of Peace was signed into existence during a ceremony at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort Davos on January 22.