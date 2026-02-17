A Greek Cypriot man detained in the north was released with conditions by the district court in northern Nicosia on Tuesday, the government confirmed, while he is due to appear before a military tribunal on Thursday for a separate offence.

The man was arrested last Tuesday near Yerolakkos while collecting wild herbs and asparagus, after mistakenly crossing into the north outside recognised checkpoints.

Turkish Cypriot authorities discovered 16 shotgun cartridges in his vehicle.

He faced a charge of illegal possession of explosives and was released after signing a bail of one million Turkish lira.

He is also accused of violating a “military restricted zone,” a case scheduled for the military court later this week.

A government source emphasised that crossing into the north without passing through recognised points can lead to immediate arrest, and that cases like this are “treated as a priority” with diplomatic and technical channels in use.