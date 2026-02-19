It can affect how people think, feel and behave but there are simple steps that can be taken to combat it

By Dr Vasilios Silivistris

Work-related stress can be defined as: “The adverse reaction people have to excessive pressures or other types of demand placed on them at work.” When stress is excessive or prolonged, it can lead to mental and physical illness and negatively affect overall wellbeing.

Symptoms of stress in the workplace

Work-related stress can affect how people feel, think, and behave. Common symptoms include: feeling anxious, irritable, or depressed; loss of interest or motivation at work; sleep problems; fatigue and difficulty concentrating

Stress can also cause racing thoughts, feelings of fear or anger, withdrawal from others, self-neglect, depression and ongoing sleep issues. Experiencing these symptoms regularly can have a serious impact on both work performance and personal life.

Common causes of work-related stress

Demands

Stress can occur when employees feel unable to cope with workload demands, work patterns, or their working environment. Examples include: unrealistic deadlines or expectations; unmanageable workloads; technology overload; staff shortages and long working hours.

Lack of control

A lack of control refers to limited autonomy over how work is carried out. Stress may arise when employees: have little influence over their role or workload; are not involved in decision-making; feel their ideas or suggestions are ignored; have no control over performance targets or pace of work.

To reduce stress, employees should have reasonable control over how they work, be encouraged to use their skills and initiative, and be consulted on work patterns and breaks where possible.

Minimal support

Support from colleagues and managers is essential, particularly during challenging periods. A lack of support can lead to frustration and feelings of being undervalued.

Organisations should ensure: clear policies and procedures to support employees; managers are trained to recognise and manage workplace stress; employees are aware of where and how to access support; regular and constructive feedback is provided.

The Work Positive CI survey tool, developed by Ireland’s Health and Safety Authority and its partners, helps organisations identify workplace stressors and develop action plans to improve employee wellbeing.

Role ambiguity

Stress may arise when employees do not fully understand their role, have conflicting responsibilities or lack adequate training.

Unclear roles can reduce job satisfaction and performance and increase the likelihood of staff leaving. Roles should be clearly defined, and systems should be in place to allow employees to raise concerns about uncertainties or conflicts.

Work-life balance issues

An increasingly demanding work culture can place strain on mental health and personal relationships. Work-related stress may spill over into home life due to: long or inflexible working hours; excessive workloads; unsocial working patterns and excessive travel time.

Organisations should promote a healthy work-life balance by encouraging a culture of working smart, not long, supported by clear work-life balance policies.

Poor relationships

While differences between people are normal, unresolved conflict or workplace bullying is unacceptable and can be a significant source of stress.

Organisations should promote positive and respectful workplace behaviours; have clear policies to prevent and address unacceptable behaviour; support managers in dealing with issues promptly and provide confidential reporting systems for employees.

Key message

Work-related stress can arise from a range of factors. The most important thing to remember is that mental health is just as important as physical health. Recognising the signs of stress, speaking to someone you trust, and seeking support early can make a significant difference.

Dr Vasilios Silivistris (Vasos) is a psychotherapist, counselling practitioner psychotherapycounselling.uk