Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy
Legumes with Lemony Fish Fillet
8 fish fillets (sea bream or sea bass), skinned
150g lentils (soaked overnight)
150g chickpeas (soaked overnight)
150g fine beans (soaked overnight)
150g frozen peas
1 celery stick, cut into small cubes
2 medium carrots, cut into small cubes
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
2 spring onions, finely chopped
For the dressing
150ml olive oil
Juice & zest of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon fresh mint, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
Salt and pepper
Boil the chickpeas and beans in plenty of water (cover them by 2-3 cm), over medium heat, for 50-60 minutes, until soft. Drain them.
In another pot, boil the lentils with water that overcovers them by 2-3 cm for 25-30 minutes. Drain them.
In another saucepan, boil the peas with water that overcovers them for 5-10 minutes. Drain.
In a deep bowl, mix the lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, celery, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and spring onions. Drizzle with the dressing and mix. Reserve some dressing for the fish.
In a non-stick pan with a little olive oil, sauté the fillets from the skin side until golden brown and crispy. Lower the heat and cook on both sides for 6-8 minutes total.
Divide the legumes into 4 plates and place the fish on top. Drizzle with a little more dressing and serve with fresh bread.
Green Smoothie Bowl
1 large banana (140 g)
1 small avocado (125 g)
200g strained yogurt
100g almond milk
70g spinach
50g peanut butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tsp organic chia seeds
For the garnish
Muesli, forest fruits or edible flowers
Put all the smoothie ingredients in the processor and grind until creamy.
Divide into bowls and garnish with muesli, fruits and flowers.
Mushroom Soup with Tahini
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 leek, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
250g various mushrooms, sliced
4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon pepper
2 litres water
100g carolina rice
1 teaspoon salt
6 lettuce leaves, finely chopped
290g chanterelle mushrooms
Juice of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon cornstarch
2 tablespoons tahini
2 teaspoons oregano
To serve
3 tablespoons dill, coarsely chopped
Drops of truffle oil
Pickled spicy peppers
Sauté the leek in olive oil for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms and deglaze with the apple cider vinegar. Add the pepper as well.
Add the water. Once it boils, add the salt and rice. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Turn off the heat. Add the lettuce and chanterelle.
In a bowl, mix the lemon juice with the cornstarch until dissolved. Add the tahini and oregano and homogenise. Pour 2-3 ladles of hot broth from the pot into the mixture to ‘temper’ the temperature.
Pour the mixture back into the pot and simmer for 2 minutes, stirring, until the soup thickens.
Serve with dill, a few drops of truffle oil and pickled peppers.
Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.
Click here to change your cookie preferences