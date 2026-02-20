Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Legumes with Lemony Fish Fillet

8 fish fillets (sea bream or sea bass), skinned

150g lentils (soaked overnight)

150g chickpeas (soaked overnight)

150g fine beans (soaked overnight)

150g frozen peas

1 celery stick, cut into small cubes

2 medium carrots, cut into small cubes

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

2 spring onions, finely chopped

For the dressing

150ml olive oil

Juice & zest of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon fresh mint, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Boil the chickpeas and beans in plenty of water (cover them by 2-3 cm), over medium heat, for 50-60 minutes, until soft. Drain them.

In another pot, boil the lentils with water that overcovers them by 2-3 cm for 25-30 minutes. Drain them.

In another saucepan, boil the peas with water that overcovers them for 5-10 minutes. Drain.

In a deep bowl, mix the lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, celery, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and spring onions. Drizzle with the dressing and mix. Reserve some dressing for the fish.

In a non-stick pan with a little olive oil, sauté the fillets from the skin side until golden brown and crispy. Lower the heat and cook on both sides for 6-8 minutes total.

Divide the legumes into 4 plates and place the fish on top. Drizzle with a little more dressing and serve with fresh bread.

Green Smoothie Bowl

1 large banana (140 g)

1 small avocado (125 g)

200g strained yogurt

100g almond milk

70g spinach

50g peanut butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tsp organic chia seeds

For the garnish

Muesli, forest fruits or edible flowers

Put all the smoothie ingredients in the processor and grind until creamy.

Divide into bowls and garnish with muesli, fruits and flowers.

Mushroom Soup with Tahini

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 leek, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

250g various mushrooms, sliced

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon pepper

2 litres water

100g carolina rice

1 teaspoon salt

6 lettuce leaves, finely chopped

290g chanterelle mushrooms

Juice of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons tahini

2 teaspoons oregano

To serve

3 tablespoons dill, coarsely chopped

Drops of truffle oil

Pickled spicy peppers

Sauté the leek in olive oil for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms and deglaze with the apple cider vinegar. Add the pepper as well.

Add the water. Once it boils, add the salt and rice. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat. Add the lettuce and chanterelle.

In a bowl, mix the lemon juice with the cornstarch until dissolved. Add the tahini and oregano and homogenise. Pour 2-3 ladles of hot broth from the pot into the mixture to ‘temper’ the temperature.

Pour the mixture back into the pot and simmer for 2 minutes, stirring, until the soup thickens.

Serve with dill, a few drops of truffle oil and pickled peppers.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010.

https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy