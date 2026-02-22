A 20-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a mass brawl which broke out in Larnaca last month.

He appeared at the Famagusta district court in Paralimni on Sunday and was remanded in custody for eight days, standing accused of having transported firearms to the scene of the brawl and having aided and abetted the offences committed there.

The police’s investigation into the brawl has since widened, with it believed that the incident was related to organised crime.

At present, it is believed that a criminal syndicate imposed security guards at Larnaca nightclubs to collect money for “protection” over the course of three years, with multiple arrests of people accused of having participated in organised crime and committed extortion and money laundering having been made since.