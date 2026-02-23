Preventive measures against foot-and-mouth disease are being stepped up at livestock units in Aradippou, Athienou, Livadia and Dromolaxia–Meneou, in a bid to contain the virus following confirmed cases at premises in Livadia and Oroklini.

Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou told the Cyprus News Agency after visiting livestock areas in Aradippou and Troulloi that two of seven planned disinfection tanks had been completed as of Monday.

Farmers were expected within the day to place the necessary disinfectant solutions in the tanks so that all vehicles heading to their premises would pass through them, he said.

Partou added that because the two livestock areas have multiple access points, certain roads have already been closed to ensure farmers enter and exit through the seven designated points.

Where it was not possible to install disinfection tanks, the state, in cooperation with officials from the Game Service, has been spraying vehicles entering livestock areas, he said.

Referring to his visit to livestock sites in Troulloi, the mayor said the difficulty there lies in the fact that premises are scattered across different parts of the community, making road closures challenging.

Nevertheless, he said, farmers have taken the necessary steps to protect their units and animals and are awaiting further guidance from the veterinary services on whether additional measures will be required.

Athienou mayor Kyriakos Kareklas said he visited the livestock area together with the head of the Athienou cattle breeders’ association to inspect the situation after measures were implemented at the municipality’s 30 livestock units.

Workers disinfect a vehicle in Livadia (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Among the measures taken are the placement of disinfectant-soaked mats for vehicles entering the units and the presence of personnel to spray vehicles, he said.

Fourteen of the 20 access roads to the livestock area have been closed, while six disinfection tanks are to be constructed for vehicles to pass through and have their tyres sanitised.

In Dromolaxia–Meneou, deputy mayor Kyriakos Sotiriou said disinfectant-soaked mats purchased by farmers were placed on roads on Sunday. The municipality provided a water tanker to ensure the mats remain saturated and cones to block dirt roads and side roads leading to the livestock area.

He added that the municipal inspector, in cooperation with farmers, will record all entry and exit points on Monday so that disinfection tanks can be installed.

Construction of the tanks is due to begin on Tuesday morning, while remaining access routes will be closed off.

Livadia deputy mayor Marios Armenis said the municipality had offered support services, including equipment to cordon off the livestock area, solar lighting for night use, and a large sprayer for use as needed.

He added that there is daily communication with the district veterinary officer.

Meanwhile, the Larnaca district government has suspended, as of Monday, the operation of seven Green Points across the district following confirmed foot-and-mouth cases in the municipal districts of Livadia and Oroklini.