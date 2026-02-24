An urgent appeal was issued on Tuesday by Turkish Cypriot conservationist Kemal Basat after an injured donkey died in the Karpass region days after being shot.

In his post issued on social media, Basat said images circulated that day showed the donkey lying in severe pain, though evidence suggested it had been shot at least two days earlier.

“May God spare any living creature from this preventable and senseless suffering,” he deplored, describing the death as emblematic of a wider failure to act amid escalating violence against free-roaming donkeys in the area.

He said conservation teams were unable to intervene in time because administrative and financial approvals remain stalled, despite repeated requests.

“Budgets have not been released, details were asked for again, and nothing came back from the finance authorities,” Basat lamented.

“So we are sitting and waiting for the bureaucracy to conclude, while animals suffer.”

According to Basat, even if funds are eventually approved, allocations for 2026 will still fall short of what is required to implement a comprehensive donkey management plan, and at least six weeks of preparation would be needed before any work could begin.

“We hope we can at least move forward in the 2026 season and not lose another year like we did in 2025,” he said.

Confirming the donkey’s death, Basat said rescue teams arrived to find the animal had already succumbed to its injuries.

“We are sorry, friend, despite all our efforts, we could not save you”, he concluded.

The latest incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Karpass peninsula, where farmers have complained of crop damage and some local officials have publicly called for the eradication of donkeys.

Conservationists warn that such rhetoric, combined with weak enforcement and delayed policy action, has fuelled repeated shootings.

Basat renewed his call for immediate funding and political backing for a structured management plan, aimed at protecting animal welfare while reducing conflict with local communities.

“Resources must be created now so that the remaining donkeys are not condemned to the same fate,” he demanded.