Moved by the plight of the island’s donkeys, one repeat visitor is now raising funds to see two rescued and taken to the UK

Among many things, donkeys are one thing Cyprus is known for, but their wellbeing relies largely on the generosity of tourists, visitors and volunteers. Jo Welsby, is a regular visitor to the island, and has been 32 times so far, and passionately involved in animal welfare in Cyprus for 20 years.

One of her visits to a donkey shelter in 2024 led her to meet a warm, brown donkey she named Cinnamon. Along with other donkeys, Cinnamon is currently residing in a shelter under living conditions that are far from ideal. It was during that visit Jo decided to start her biggest fundraising project to date: to rescue Cinnamon and one more donkey and take them to the UK.

“What instantly drew me to Cinnamon was his gentle nature and many times when I’ve been back, he’s chosen to be away from the main herd, in a quiet spot with just one or two other donkeys,” she told the Cyprus Mail. Cinnamon’s colouration is distinctive, and rare for a Cyprus donkey. “I just couldn’t get him out of my head,” she added, “I knew I wanted to do my bit for him, although at that stage, I never dreamed it would involve something as huge as flying him halfway across the world!”

Back home in the UK, Jo has volunteered with the Worcester Donkey Rescue for the last two years, which offered to give Cinnamon and one other donkey a permanent home. For Jo, raising the £11,000 (more that €12,700) to cover their transport will be her biggest fund-raising challenge yet.

Under Cyprus law, donkeys are a protected species. Though strict policies to protect them, adoption programmes and protected areas have been established, they continue to be regularly exploited and abused. Jo said the biggest issue is the lack of “consistent animal law enforcement, as there’s little deterrent in terms of punishment, and a there still needs to be a huge push in terms of island-wide neutering and education.”

They “endure backbreaking workloads, lack appropriate care, spend years exposed to the elements with no shelter from the scorching 40-degree summer sun and storms,” Jo said.

Even donkey farms provide insubstantial care. Most of them are severely overpopulated, with the animals cramped in small muddy enclosures.

“Often,” she said, “donkeys suffer injuries and die abandoned, alone and in pain.”

Cinnamon is currently residing in the island’s largest animal shelter, which has over 1,500 mouths to feed, that, in common with similar facilities around the island, suffers from underfunding.

Jo said her plan is to see Cinnamon and the other donkey live in a peaceful healthy setting. The rescue farm will offer the donkeys “one-to-one attention, a warm shelter, veterinary care and a loving team of volunteers,” she said.

She has so far raised just under half of the required amount after more than 200 have contributed.

While rescuing just two animals may seem “a tiny drop in the ocean,” Jo said if she can play a part in the rescue of two gentle, innocent animals, giving them the opportunity of a new life, she “owes it to them to try.”

Those interested in helping Cinnamon and the other donkey live out the remainder of their days surrounded by love in a caring environment can donate on Jo’s GoFundMe, ‘Help bring Cyprus donkeys, Cinnamon and friend, to UK rescue.’