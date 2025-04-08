A new list of harsher sentences for crimes against animals appeared in the north’s official gazette, paving the way for those found guilty of crimes against animals to receive lengthy jail terms.

The act of “causing the death of an animal as a result of an illegal act” is now punishable by up to six years in prison, while torturing an animal to death is punishable by seven years behind bars. Intentionally killing an endangered or protected animal is punishable by up to eight years in prison.

Meanwhile, causing the death of an animal due to negligence, to the extent that its basic needs, including shelter, feeding, and health, are not met, is now punishable by up to two years in prison.

Causing a serious injury to an animal is also punishable by up to three years in prison.

Raping an animal is now punishable by up to six years in prison, while the crime of attempted rape of an animal is punishable by three years in prison. Spreading an infectious disease to an animal is punishable by seven years in prison.

The act of abandoning an animal is punishable on a sliding scale, with a first offence punishable by a fine, repeat offences punishable by up to two years in prison, and abandoning an animal in a place where it does not have shelter, food, or water punishable by up to four years in prison.

Additionally, threatening to kill an animal, be that in writing, verbally, or online, is punishable by a fine for first-time offenders. Repeat offences are punishable by up to six months in prison.

The changes to the law come at the second attempt, after a previous bill was sent back to the ‘parliamentary’ lrhsl committee by the ruling coalition after then-‘MP’ Hasan Tosunoglu objected to its implications regarding cock fighting, arguing that cock fighting is “a part of Cypriot culture”.

The timing of that intervention meant that when 16 donkeys were shot dead in Karpasia in February, the law did not allow for the shooter or shooters to receive jail terms.

As Cyprus Turkish Bar Association animal rights committee chairwoman Suna Amca explained at the time, the most severe possible punishment for the shooter or shooters, if and when they are found, is a fine of 173,876TL (€4,175).

At the most recent court date a month ago, one suspect was released without charge and another three were bailed.

The representative said that the guns belonging to two men, aged 54 years old and 27 years old, had cartridges “resembling the cartridges used in the incident”, that the 39-year-old suspect’s gun was missing its barrel, and that a 41-year-old man had failed to present his gun to the police.

The 27-year-old was charged with harming animals, illegally possessing explosives, and illegally possessing firearms, and was ordered to sign a bond worth 500,000TL (€12,833 at the time) for his release.

The 41-year-old and the 39-year-old were both charged with failing to properly secure a firearm and were both handed bails worth 5,000TL (€128 at the time).