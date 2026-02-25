The government is determined to raise pensions through reforms, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday during a meeting with trade unions SEK, PEO and Deok.

The president said the meeting was convened to discuss issues the trade unions had raised, which was why ministers and other officers were present.

“There is an issue I would like to add to the agenda, which for us in 2026 is one of the most important. It is pension reforms. I believe we must exchange some views through the dialogue already underway with an aim to conclude all procedures, including at the House of Representatives, within 2026,” Christodoulides said.

Pension reforms, he pointed out, were “an important reform, where essentially for the first time since 1980 we will deal with this particular issue so much, with the sole aim of raising pensions”.

“It is a sector where we want to see a substantive increase and I refer particularly to the low-income pensioners,” Christodoulides added.

He also said the government acknowledged the importance and contribution of the trade unions, particularly regarding the economy.

Christodoulides’ comments follow remarks made the previous day by Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas who said after a two-hour session of the labour advisory body that the government aims to submit legislation reforming the first pillar of the pension system to parliament by early June, with the objective of implementing the changes by 2027.