President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday warned of “turbulent times” during his address to the “Battlefield Redefined” defence conference in Rome.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the various conflicts in our extended neighbourhood and beyond, underscore the fragility of peace, but also the critical importance of preparedness. They remind us that vigilance and advanced defence capabilities are indispensable for securing freedom,” he said.

To this end, he said that Cyprus “recognises the defence industry’s vital role in enhancing our deterrence capabilities and fortifying our country’s role in regional and European security”, particularly as the island is “suffering from Turkish military occupation”.

“At the same time, in an era marked by hybrid threats, cyber challenges, and an increasingly contested space domain, our task is clear. We must strengthen Europe’s resilience, while remaining innovative, competitive, and connected to trusted partners. Investing in this sector is not only a responsibility. It is a strategic necessity,” he said.

He went on to say that he “really” believes in Cyprus’ defence industry, as well as its “prospects” and “potential”, saying that in recent years, it has “demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience”.

The industry, he said, has “emerged as a strategic pillar of our national security and industrial policy”, with 18 Cypriot companies having secured their participation inf a total of 44 European defence industry development programmes and projecs.

“Through these projects, Cypriot companies have attracted approximately €48 million in direct funding, especially strengthening their technological capabilities, product development, industrial capacity,” he said.

In turn, he said, they have established Cyprus as a “reliable and credible co-producer within Europe’s defence supply chain”.

“Cyprus is gradually evolving from a participant to a meaningful contributor to Europe’s defense and dual-use technological ecosystem,” he said.

He added that the amount of investment attracted “speaks for itself”, before promising industry stakeholders that “the government will continue to stand firmly by your side”.

“Your success is not only an industrial achievement; your success is a strategic asset for Cyprus and for Europe, and your success is our success,” he said, adding that he “firmly” believes that “through our close cooperation, the defence industry’s contribution to our country’s gross domestic product can reach double digits” as a percentage.

He then said that the government’s vision is for Cyprus “to move beyond being a consumer of defence solutions and to become a producer”, adding that he wishes for the island to “become a force that actively shapes the European defence landscape”.

This, he said, will be done “through innovation, through cutting-edge technologies, through high-quality manufacturing”.

He then spoke of six measures undertaken to this end, including the fact that the government is now drafting a “national defence industry strategy”, with the aim of creating a “coherent framework” for its defence industry.

The aim, he said, is to “align regulation, industrial capabilities and innovation, to strengthen readiness, integrate into European defense supply chains, and support the transition from innovation to deployable capabilities”.

He also said the government is encouraging Cypriot defence firms to partake in international industrial collaboration projects, including the European Union’s €150 billion Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme.

Thirdly, he said the government has created a national registry of defence industry manufacturers to “enhance transparency, compliance with standards, and trusted participation in national and European defence [projects]”.

The fourth measure, he said, is an increase in government funding, while the fifth is the bolstering of Cyprus’ defence industry’s “international presence”, through participation at international defence shows and exhibitions.

The final measure, he said, would be the signing of the Solis project, which he described as “a contract for satellite communication”.

He said that this contract “marks a significant strategic milestone for the Republic of Cyprus as a concrete investment in the future of national and European security”.