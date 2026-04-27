Cyprus recorded 42 road deaths per million inhabitants in 2024, placing it below the European Union average of 44, Eurostat data released on Monday showed.

In 2024, traffic accidents in the EU resulted in 19,934 deaths, a decrease from 20,384 in 2023, a 2.2 per cent drop and also the second year of improvement.

Cyprus ranks somewhere in the middle.

Sweden had the lowest fatality rate at 20 deaths per million, followed by Malta at 21 and Denmark at 24.

Romania had the highest at 78 deaths per million, followed by Bulgaria at 74 and Greece at 64.

In the last ten years, road deaths in the EU dropped by 17.4 per cent, despite brief rises seen in 2021 and 2022.

Eurostat data indicate that traffic accidents are particularly high in Germany, Italy, and Spain, with some areas seeing tens of thousands of incidents each year.