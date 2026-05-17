The planned visit to Cyprus by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday has been postponed following an incident in the Italian city of Modena which left at least eight people injured, four of whom are in serious condition.

According to an official announcement, Meloni is returning urgently to Italy and will travel to Modena together with Italian President Sergio Mattarella to be close to the injured, their families and the community.

According to an announcement, Meloni is returning urgently to Italy and will travel to Modena together with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The statement said Meloni’s visit to Cyprus will be rescheduled at a later date.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the Cypriot government attaches particular importance to further strengthening relations between Cyprus and Italy, as well as cooperation on both European and regional issues.

Cyprus also expressed its “solidarity with the Italian government, the Italian people and all those affected by this tragic incident,” the spokesman said.