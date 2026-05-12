Disy is beginning to pull out a lead ahead of Akel, according to the latest poll ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections, with both parties vying to be the largest party in the new parliament.

The poll was conducted by IMR for news website Reporter.

Having won the most seats at the last three parliamentary elections, Disy now sits on 20.9 per cent of the vote, according to the poll, 1.9 per cent ahead of Akel, which sits on 19 per cent of the vote.

Elam remains in third place, though the party’s forecast vote share of 12.5 per cent is the lowest it has been predicted by a poll since 2024, while former auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ Alma is forecast to finish in fourth place, with 9.6 per cent of the vote.

In fifth place is Diko, with 7.6 per cent of the vote, with social media influencer Fidias Panayiotou’s Direct Democracy Cyprus close behind, sitting on 6.7 per cent.

The seventh and final party forecast to win enough votes to enter parliament is Volt, which sits on exactly four per cent of the vote.

Diko, having finished in third place in every parliamentary election since it came second in 1985, and having never polled outside the top three since its founding in 1976, looks set to be on course for its worst ever nationwide electoral result.

However, it does nonetheless remain the most well-supported of any of the partes which support the government, with both Edek and Dipa forecast to lose all their parliamentary seats.

Edek are forecast to win just 2.2 per cent of the vote and finish in eighth place, while Dipa are forecast to garner just 1.2 per cent of the vote and finish in a lowly 11th place, behind the Ecologists’ Movement, which sits on 2.1 per cent, and the Hunters’ Movement, which sits on 1.2 per cent.

The smallest party listed by the poll is Sikou Pano! – Cypriot Greek for “Get Up!” – which has been forecast to win exactly one per cent of the vote.

According to the poll 7.2 per cent of voters remain undecided.

With undecideds removed from the voting tallies, such an election result would see Disy win 14 seats, Akel win 13 seats, Elam win nine seats, Alma win seven seats, Diko win six seats, Direct Democracy Cyprus win five seats, and Volt win two seats in the new parliament.

The election will take place on May 24.

Of the 56 seats which will be up for election later this month,19 will belong to MPs from the Nicosia district, 12 to MPs from the Limassol district, 11 to MPs from the Famagusta district, six to MPs from the Larnaca district, five to MPs from the Paphos district, and three to MPs from the Kyrenia district.

The Paphos district gained an extra seat ahead of May’s election due to the growth in its voting population, with that gain coming at the Nicosia district’s expense.