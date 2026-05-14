Social Welfare Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina on Thursday inaugurated the True Heart Cafe in Nicosia, describing it as a “historic moment for Cypriot society” and the country’s first social enterprise aimed at integrating people with disabilities into the workforce.

Speaking at the event, Papaellina said the cafe marked “an important milestone on the road towards a fairer, more humane and more inclusive society”.

“Today, 15 people with autism, supported by two dedicated job coaches, are opening a new chapter in life, both for themselves and their families and for society as a whole,” she said.

She added that the cafe was not simply a food and beverage venue, but “a space of dignity, creativity and equal participation”.

“It is proof that when vision, persistence and care for people come together, real opportunities are created and stereotypes are broken down,” she said.

The deputy minister said that the government remained committed to policies promoting the full integration of people with disabilities into social and economic life

The deputy minister said the initiative should serve as a model for other sectors of the economy, including tourism, services, culture and agriculture, stressing that creating opportunities for people with disabilities ultimately benefits society.

She also called on businesses across Cyprus to follow the example set by the cafe and open their doors to employees with disabilities.

Papaellina said inclusive employment was not only a social choice but also a modern business practice, citing international studies showing that companies investing in diversity and equal participation record higher levels of employee commitment and stronger teamwork.

“The True Heart Cafe expresses exactly these values,” she said.

She added that the government remained committed to policies promoting the full integration of people with disabilities into social and economic life.

As part of that effort, she said the cabinet approved incentives in 2025 to support social entrepreneurship initiatives involving people with disabilities, including grant schemes and the possibility of reserving public contracts for such enterprises.

Papaellina also referred to recently passed disability legislation aimed at strengthening equal opportunities, accessibility and participation in society and the labour market.

She congratulated all those involved in bringing the project to life.

Addressing the 15 employees beginning work at the cafe, she said: “Society sees you. It recognises you. It needs you.”

The opening ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas, Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos and representatives of the business community.