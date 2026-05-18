A 27-year-old woman was remanded in custody for four days on Monday by the Paphos district court in connection with a murder conspiracy investigation.

A 30-year-old man, also arrested in the case, is already in five-day detention. The case was reported on May 16, leading to arrest warrants for both suspects.

The man was arrested early Sunday, while the woman was detained later that day by Paphos police.

Investigators say the alleged victim is the woman’s ex-partner, who accessed messages between the suspects.

Police are looking into claims that the messages discussed a plan to “remove him”. Authorities noted ongoing tensions after the couple’s separation.

The complainant retained access to shared apps on a mobile phone, allowing him to view the suspects’ messages.

The 30-year-old reportedly admitted to messaging the woman but claimed he intended no harm to her ex.

Police investigations are ongoing.