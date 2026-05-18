Cyprus reaffirmed its support for Montenegro’s European Union accession bid on Monday, as President Nikos Christodoulides hosted Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic in Nicosia for talks focused on EU enlargement, bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

Speaking after their meeting at the presidential palace, Christodoulides said Cyprus had delivered on its commitment to advance Montenegro’s EU path during its presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“Today, I can confidently and proudly say, we did it. We delivered,” he said.

Christodoulides highlighted the recent agreement in Brussels to establish the ad hoc working party for drafting Montenegro’s accession treaty, describing it as the first such move in more than a decade and a concrete sign that EU enlargement remained achievable.

He said Montenegro’s progress demonstrated that when candidate countries deliver on reforms, the EU must also honour its commitments.

The Cypriot president reiterated that the western Balkans belonged in Europe, describing the region as strategically important for a stable and secure continent, particularly at a time of global uncertainty.

Cyprus would continue pushing Montenegro’s accession process forward until the end of its EU presidency in June, he added, saying he believed Montenegro could become the bloc’s 28th member state by 2028 if it remained committed to reforms.

The two leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in shipping following the signing of a bilateral memorandum, with Christodoulides saying both governments had agreed to deepen cooperation further.

On the Cyprus problem, Christodoulides briefed Milatovic on recent developments and thanked Montenegro for its longstanding support for Cyprus’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its contribution to the UN peacekeeping force on the island through Montenegrin police officers serving with Unficyp.

For his part, Milatovic described Cyprus as a sincere and reliable friend, thanking Christodoulides for backing Montenegro’s European ambitions.

He said Cyprus was already among the most significant investors in Montenegro and expressed hope for stronger cooperation in tourism, energy, infrastructure, logistics and services.

“We want more cooperation with Cyprus. We want more investments and more joint projects,” he said.

Milatovic said Montenegro was closer to EU membership than ever before, describing accession as a historic national objective rooted in democratic values rather than bureaucratic process.

He also welcomed the launch of the accession treaty working group during Cyprus’ EU presidency, saying it sent a strong message that enlargement remained alive for the western Balkans.

The two presidents also discussed the upcoming EU-Western Balkans summit, which Montenegro will host for the first time on June 5, with Christodoulides expected to attend.