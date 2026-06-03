Gesy on Wednesday celebrated its seventh birthday, with officials focusing on the numbers that the national health scheme has helped.

Notable developments during the seventh year include a new reimbursement procedure for cross-border healthcare and coverage for physiotherapy services.

“The system is now maturing and stabilising,” said Ifigenia Kammitsi, the director general of the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

The system now has over 1 million official beneficiaries and developments include a new registry of patients with multiple sclerosis and new clinical guidelines for hypertension and osteoarthritis.

During the period from June 2025 to May 2026, a total of 839,955 people visited their personal doctors. Additionally, 676,458 people visited specialist doctors, 541,456 people underwent laboratory tests, and 335,380 people used radiology and diagnostic centre services.

The HIO conducted 850,000 audits of compensation claims, up from roughly half a million last year. Problematic claims totalling €19 million were identified and recovered.

An actuarial study conducted by the International Labour Organisation projected Gesy’s finances will be sustainable until at least 2033, which is one year more than projected last year.