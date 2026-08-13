The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced that it had extended the suspension of trading in the shares of the Reputation Exchange Plc on its Emerging Companies Market (ECM) for a further two months, until October 19, 2026.

The CSE said the suspension would remain in place because the company does not have an appointed listing adviser and has not issued and published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The extension means trading in the company’s shares will remain suspended through October 19 unless the reasons for the suspension are resolved earlier.

The CSE said the decision was taken under Article 185 of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law, as the circumstances requiring the suspension continued to apply.

The absence of a listing adviser is one of the continuing requirements that the Reputation Exchange has yet to meet, according to the CSE.

The company has also yet to publish its annual financial report covering the 2025 financial year, leaving it in breach of its reporting obligations.

The CSE said the suspension could nevertheless be lifted before the new deadline if the company complies with its outstanding obligations during the suspension period.

The Reputation Exchange Plc is listed on the CSE’s Emerging Companies Market (ECM), which is intended for companies that meet the market’s specific listing requirements.

The latest decision follows the continuation of the circumstances that originally led to the suspension of trading in the company’s shares.