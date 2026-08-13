Demetra Holdings Plc repurchased 3,660 of its own shares on August 12, 2026, as part of an ongoing share buyback scheme, according to an official corporate filing released on Thursday.

The transactions were executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd, known as CISCO, at a single purchase price of €1.465 per share.

The market action was carried out under the relevant regulatory framework of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and applicable circulars from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Moreover, the announcement clarified that management completed the purchases following formal authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting on June 30, 2026.

The total trade volume comprised three distinct tranches processed during the trading session on August 12, 2026.

An initial tranche of 139 shares was acquired at €1.465, followed by a second larger block of 3,290 shares at the same price.

A third purchase of 231 shares at €1.465 finalised the transaction, bringing the daily execution total to 100 per cent of the intended 3,660 shares.