The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) has extended the deadline for companies seeking to mint, package and deliver Cyprus euro silver and gold collector coins, giving potential bidders until September 25, 2026 to submit their tenders.

The extension moves the deadline from the previously announced September 4, 2026, to the date mentioned above.

The procurement process, officially designated Tender No. 12/2026, concerns the minting, packaging and delivery of Cypriot euro silver and gold collector coins.

The CBC had originally opened the tender to interested economic operators, with the contract to be awarded on the basis of the lowest price offered for the services.

The relevant tender documents were made available through the CBC website, with potential applicants required to comply with all the terms and conditions set out in the documentation.

Following the latest extension, provisions in the tender documents referring to the submission deadline will be treated as amended accordingly.

These include paragraph 1.4, covering the key details of the tender notice, paragraph 8.1.1 on the tender validity period, paragraph 10.1.1 concerning the time of submission and paragraph 10.3.1(v) on the markings required on the tender envelope.

The CBC also clarified that the tender validity period will now expire on March 25, 2027.

All other terms and conditions of the tender documents remain unchanged.

The procurement comes as the central bank continues to issue commemorative and collector coins linked to Cyprus’ history, culture and role within the European Union.

In April, the CBC announced the issue of a €2 commemorative coin marking Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2026.

The national side of that coin features the official logo of the Cyprus presidency, whose design draws inspiration from the Lefkara embroidery tradition, a recognised part of Cypriot cultural heritage.

The design consists of 27 interconnected elements, intended to represent the unity and harmony of the European Union’s member states.

The CBC said the composition reflected countries coming together around a shared purpose within a stronger and more unified European framework.

The design also incorporates the Cyprus sun motif, representing warmth, renewal and optimism for a sustainable European future.

In March, the central bank also announced a €5 silver collector coin entitled “Rigaina’s castles”, also commemorating Cyprus’ assumption of the EU Council presidency during the first half of 2026.

The coin was produced in proof condition with a 2026 mint year and formed part of a wider commemorative initiative surrounding Cyprus’ presidency.

According to the CBC, its design draws on the myth of Rigaina’s castles as presented by the Press and Information Office, combining historical references with elements associated with Cyprus’ European role.

The coin also carries the official logo of the Cyprus presidency, featuring the radiant Cypriot sun as a symbol of life, light, energy, renewal and hope for a shared, sustainable and brighter European future.

The collector coin was designed by artist George Stamatopoulos, while its minting was carried out at the Bank of Greece printing works department.

The issue was limited to 2,000 coins, with each one supplied in a protective case. The selling price was set at €65, including VAT.

The obverse features the emblem of the Central Bank of Cyprus, together with the name Cyprus in Greek, Turkish and English and the year 2026.

The central bank also released a new set of Cyprus euro coins in June featuring paintings by George Pol Georgiou, a prominent Cypriot artist.

The set brings together four of Georgiou’s works, namely Interior of My Bungalow, Self-Portrait, St Spyridon and The Rebirth of Cyprus.

The latest tender therefore comes against a backdrop of continued CBC activity in the collector coin market, with recent issues combining Cyprus’ cultural heritage with major national and European milestones.

The successful bidder under Tender No. 12/2026 will be responsible for the production, packaging and delivery of future Cyprus euro silver and gold collector coins covered by the procurement.

Interested economic operators now have until 1pm on September 25, 2026, to submit their tenders.