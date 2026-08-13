Paralimni’s central core is a step closer to a major overhaul after the municipality secured planning permission for a redevelopment designed to reshape the heart of the town and support local commercial activity.

The Paralimni-Deryneia municipality said on Thursday that it had received the permit on Monday, August 10, clearing an important hurdle in its wider development programme.

The work will include the replacement of the existing road surface, the construction and upgrading of pavements, new tree planting and green spaces, as well as service areas for shops and visitors.

Parking spaces will also be created as part of the scheme, which is intended to make the centre easier to use for residents, businesses and tourists. The municipality said the goal was “to create a modern, functional and accessible urban environment” that would improve residents’ daily lives.

It added that the project would “enhance commercial and social activity” and improve Paralimni’s image among visitors.

The design also seeks to “highlight the city’s unique identity”, while respecting its history, traditions and the collective memory of residents.

The latest approval follows a significant change to the original approach. Under revised plans submitted in 2025, the municipal council decided to drop full pedestrianisation and retain vehicle access through the centre.

Before the plans were submitted, the municipality held a public consultation on traffic management in the area. The study included proposed one-way systems affecting Griva Digeni, Constantinoupoleos, Tassou Markou and Kolokotroni streets.

The proposals also provided for improvements to the existing paved area, new greenery, open squares and parking.

Financial estimates have shifted as the design has evolved. An official government programme announced in February 2025 allocated €11.2m to the square and wider town-centre redevelopment together.

More recent estimates provided by Paralimni-Deryneia mayor Giorgos Nikolettos placed the square at €4m plus VAT and the wider redevelopment at €7m plus VAT. The municipality did not provide an updated cost in Thursday’s announcement.

However, construction cannot begin immediately. The municipality must complete the final drawings and technical studies before applying for a building permit and securing the remaining approvals.

The scheme forms part of three separate projects intended to transform central Paralimni.

A new square is planned near the Ayios Georgios church. According to the Famagusta district government, its planning application was submitted on November 4, 2025, approved on February 4 and formally handed to the municipality the following day.

The square will include an events area, a park, monument spaces and extensive greenery, with particular emphasis on accessibility. Designed to accommodate large numbers of visitors, it is expected to serve as a new public gathering place for the town.

The municipality aims to launch the construction tender during the first quarter of 2027.

Work is already under way on a multi-storey car park on Antonis Papadopoulos street.

According to municipal records, construction began on March 4, 2025, under an 18-month contract awarded to N. Gavriel & Sons Ltd.

The three-storey facility will accommodate 296 vehicles, including designated spaces for 17 disabled drivers and three electric cars. A lift will also be installed to improve accessibility.

The car park has a construction cost of €6.76m, with five-sixths financed by the department of town planning and housing as an urban planning project. The government’s broader Famagusta development programme had placed its total value at €8m.

The newly approved redevelopment will now move to the detailed design and building-permit stage, although the municipality has yet to announce when construction will begin.