On Wednesday, it will be mostly clear, with an increased chance of cloudiness at midday.

The temperature will range from 32 degrees Celsius inland, around 30 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 27 degrees on the west and north coasts and 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly south- to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort and increase in strength in the afternoon, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

During the night, the weather will be mainly clear. Light fog or mist and low cloudiness may form locally, mainly in the southeast.

Temperatures will drop to around 16 degrees Celsius inland and the northern coast, around 17 degrees on the rest of the coast and to 12 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly northwest to northeast at up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, it will be mainly clear. However, during the midday hours, there will be locally increased cloudiness, which may result in isolated rain in the mountainous areas on Saturday.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the next three days.