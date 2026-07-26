The recent announcement by the coalition government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding the ‘Revitalisation and Employment Programme’ marks a significant shift in Europe’s economic policy.

Faced with years of stagnation and weak competitiveness, the German government has unveiled a new package of 34 measures, aimed at boosting competitiveness through a radical restructuring of the business environment and labour market, while also tackling bureaucracy.

This move is not merely a domestic German affair as it has the potential to serve as a wake-up call for the entire EU, including Cyprus.

Europe’s traditional economic powerhouse now recognises that the growth potential of its long-standing economic model is being exhausted, due to labour market rigidities and an onerous administrative burden.

Reforms to the tax system, pensions and healthcare – including the requirement to present a medical certificate from the very first day of sick leave – represent major interventions within the broader effort to revive the economy and curb abuses.

At the same time, extending fixed-term employment contracts to 48 months and reducing bureaucracy are intended to provide businesses with the flexibility they need to invest and innovate in an increasingly unstable global environment.

The urgency of these reforms becomes clearer when viewed against Germany’s recent economic performance. According to the European Commission, Germany has experienced years of weak growth and has recorded one of the poorest post-pandemic recoveries among EU member states.

Competitiveness has been eroded by rising costs, labour shortages linked to demographic trends, as well as declining export market shares in key industrial sectors. These developments have fuelled concerns that Europe’s largest economy cannot afford to rely on those policies that delivered prosperity over previous decades.

The package reform framework of the German government is relevant for the rest of Europe as well. The EU as a whole is suffering from a widening productivity gap compared with both the US and Asia.

Excessive market regulation and an attachment to bureaucratic procedures – such as local data protection laws and other regulations that go beyond EU requirements – constrain entrepreneurship.

The German example demonstrates that prosperity is not secured through artificial protection but through methodical, productive work and institutional flexibility.

Chancellor Merz’s reference to the need for longer working hours highlights a new European reality that places greater emphasis on economic performance.

The broader European context reinforces this message. Mario Draghi’s landmark report on European competitiveness warns that productivity growth in the EU has lagged behind that of the US for decades.

While European labour productivity had reached approximately 95 per cent of the US level by 1995, it has subsequently fallen to below 80 per cent, largely because Europe failed to capitalise on successive digital and technological revolutions to the same extent as its competitors.

The consequences are visible in slower income growth, weaker innovation performance and declining global economic influence.

At the same time, Europe continues to possess formidable strengths. The European Single Market serves around 450 million consumers and encompasses roughly 23 million companies, providing an economic scale that remains unmatched by most regions of the world.

However, scale alone is no longer sufficient. In an era that is increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and intense geopolitical competition, economic success increasingly depends on agility, innovation and the ability to attract investment quickly and efficiently.

This shift also carries important lessons for Cyprus. Despite its positive trajectory, the Cypriot economy remains heavily dependent on a limited number of sectors and continues to face structural challenges.

The adoption of similar measures to reduce bureaucracy, in both the public and private sectors, could unlock significant potential. Simplifying procedures for businesses and increasing labour market flexibility could make Cyprus an even more attractive destination for high value-added foreign investment, particularly in the technology and services sectors.

Cyprus also has a unique opportunity to position itself as a regional hub for innovation, digital services and international business. Achieving this objective will require faster licensing procedures, more efficient public administration and a regulatory framework that is robust, yet conducive to entrepreneurship.

In a world where investment decisions are often made within weeks rather than months, countries that combine stability with efficiency are increasingly winning the race for international capital and talent.

The message from Berlin is clear and the debate initiated in Germany extends far beyond national borders. If Europe’s largest economy is prepared to break with its traditional taboos in order to become more competitive, then the EU and its other member states, including Cyprus, can no longer afford to stand still.

This is a fundamental question that relates to Europe’s economic future: whether the continent is willing to adapt its institutions and labour markets to the realities of the twenty-first century and increase productivity through bold reforms.

The answer will determine not only future growth rates, but also Europe’s ability to preserve its social model, maintain strategic autonomy and remain a leading economic force in an increasingly competitive global economy.