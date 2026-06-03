Russian Diana Shnaider battled from a set and a double break down to shock world number one Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 7-5 6-0 in blustery conditions and charge into the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday.

The conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier proved a big challenge for both players as they affected precise shot-making, but Sabalenka found her groove for a 5-1 advantage before she dropped serve when the wind began to really swirl.

The Belarusian let out a frustrated scream after netting a backhand to give Shnaider another breakpoint, but she composed herself again to wrap up the first set in 49 minutes and punch the air to loud applause from the crowd.

Russian 25th seed Shnaider dropped her level in the second set to fall behind again before mounting a spirited comeback to erase the double break and level at 5-5, before dragging four-times major champion Sabalenka to a decider.

Left-hander Shnaider’s forehand caused all kinds of issues early in the final set for Sabalenka and the 22-year-old broke for a 2-0 lead with a crosscourt winner before holding firm to seal the win and set up a clash with Maja Chwalinska.