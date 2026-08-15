Eurozone trade surplus more than doubles from June 2025

The euro area recorded an €8.60 billion surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in June 2026, according to first estimates published by Eurostat on Friday.

The surplus more than doubled from €4.80 billion in June 2025, while the bloc swung back into positive territory after registering a €9.00 billion deficit in May.

Euro area exports rose by 14.40 per cent year on year to €272.50 billion in June, compared with €238.20 billion a year earlier.

Imports also increased, rising by 13.10 per cent to €264.00 billion, from €233.40 billion in June 2025.

The €8.60 billion surplus represented an improvement of €3.80 billion compared with the same month last year.

Eurostat said the improvement came despite a larger deficit in energy, with the main contribution coming from a higher surplus in chemicals and related products, alongside surpluses in other manufactured goods as well as food and drink.

The surplus in machinery and vehicles also improved slightly.

The figures show a sharp monthly turnaround, with the euro area’s €9.00 billion deficit in May replaced by the €8.60 billion surplus in June.

However, the picture for the first half of the year remained considerably weaker than in 2025.

Between January and June 2026, the euro area recorded a goods trade surplus of €9.80 billion, down sharply from €82.20 billion during the same period last year.

Exports to countries outside the euro area fell by 0.20 per cent over the six-month period to €1.48 trillion, while imports increased by 4.90 per cent to €1.47 trillion.

Trade between euro area countries rose by 4.70 per cent to €1.40 trillion during the first six months of the year.

Across the European Union as a whole, the bloc recorded a €3.90 billion goods trade surplus in June, compared with a €5.20 billion surplus in June 2025.

The June figure followed a €13.90 billion deficit in May, representing a substantial monthly improvement but a €1.30 billion deterioration compared with June last year.

Extra-EU exports increased by 12.50 per cent year on year to €241.50 billion in June, up from €214.70 billion.

Imports from outside the EU rose by 13.50 per cent to €237.70 billion, compared with €209.50 billion a year earlier.

Eurostat said the year-on-year deterioration was mainly caused by a larger energy deficit, although this was partly offset by a wider surplus in chemicals and related products.

For January to June, however, the EU recorded a €14.90 billion trade deficit, a marked deterioration from the €74.10 billion surplus recorded during the same period of 2025.

Extra-EU exports fell by 2.10 per cent over the six-month period to €1.31 trillion, while imports rose by 4.70 per cent to €1.33 trillion.

Trade between EU member states increased by 5.70 per cent to €2.20 trillion during the first half of 2026.

Seasonally adjusted figures also showed an improvement in the euro area’s monthly trade position.

Between May and June, seasonally adjusted euro area exports increased by 0.90 per cent, while imports fell by 2.10 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted balance consequently improved to a €1.80 billion surplus, from a €6.10 billion deficit in May.

The EU’s seasonally adjusted exports increased by 0.40 per cent over the same period, while imports declined by 2.10 per cent.

Its seasonally adjusted trade deficit narrowed to €4.90 billion in June from €10.80 billion in May.

Looking at the April-to-June period, euro area exports increased by 5.60 per cent, while imports rose by 8.60 per cent and trade within the euro area increased by 3.90 per cent.

Over the same period, EU exports grew by 5.40 per cent, imports increased by 9.90 per cent and intra-EU trade rose by 4.00 per cent.