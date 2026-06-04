The National Guard marked the 62nd anniversary of its establishment on Thursday, reaffirming its ostensible mission to protect the independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary, it recalled that the National Guard was established on June 4, 1964, after the cabinet approved its formation through a decree which had been passed by the House three days earlier, following the ejection of Turkish Cypriots from their constitutionally mandated government positions.

It said the force’s history is “inextricably linked to the history of our country”, adding that the nation “continues to participate in the state’s defence effort through active service”.

Ίδρυση Εθνικής Φρουράς



Γιορτάζουμε σήμερα τη συμπλήρωση των 62 χρόνων από την ημέρα ίδρυσης της Εθνικής Φρουράς στις 04 Ιουνίου 1964, όταν το Υπουργικό Συμβούλιο με Διάταγμα αποφάσιζε τη συγκρότησή της, κατ’ εφαρμογή των προνοιών του «Περί της Εθνικής Φρουράς Νόμου του 1964», ο… pic.twitter.com/ozETsEGYBE — National Guard Cyprus (@NationalGuardCY) June 4, 2026

The statement described the National Guard as “a modern, combat-worthy and powerful deterrent force” with a high level of operational readiness and the capability to respond to contemporary security challenges.

Referring to the role assigned to the force at its creation, it said its mission remains unchanged 62 years later.

“We remain committed to our mission,” it said, citing the founding decree which defines the force’s responsibility as confronting any action directed against the independence or territorial integrity of the republic.

Thousands of Cypriots have served through its ranks over the past six decades, staffing both the permanent force and reserve formations.

Mandatory military service continues to form part of Cyprus’ defence structure, with reservists remaining an integral component of the National Guard’s operational framework.