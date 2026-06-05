Disy on Friday confirmed that it had received an email claiming that an assassination attempt was being planned against party leader and newly re-elected House President Annita Demetriou.

The confirmation came from party spokesman Onoufrios Koulla, following a social media post by online personality Ioanna Photiou, who is better known by her alias “Annie Alexui”, including the contents of the message.

According to the post, the email stated: “Hello. I have very important information regarding the safety of Annita Demetriou’s life. I know that an assassination attempt is being prepared against her. They want to eliminate her.”

Koulla confirmed to television channel Sigma that the message had indeed reached the party.

“I hope that what is written in the email is not true, that such a criminal act could take place,” he said.

He said the email was received on Wednesday afternoon and that Demetriou’s security detail was immediately informed.

He added that police officers subsequently visited the Disy’s headquarters on Nicosia’s Pindarou Street and collected information in relation to the matter.

At the same time, Koulla expressed concern over how details of the email became public, saying that the police should conduct an internal investigation into the apparent leak.

“What surprises us, however, is how it was leaked,” he said.