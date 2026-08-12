Cyprus-based technology company Powersoft365 will return to Indonesia later this month with eight operational AI agents developed for the apparel, fashion and retail industry.

The company will showcase the technology at the Indonesia Retail Summit & Expo 2026, taking place in Jakarta on August 26 and 27, as it steps up efforts to expand its presence in Asian markets.

Powersoft365’s return comes only weeks after it joined ten other Cypriot companies and organisations on a business mission to Southeast Asia, held under the umbrella of Cyprus’ Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides.

During that visit, the company presented its vision for AI-driven retail, explored the region’s business and technology ecosystem and sought opportunities for collaboration and international growth.

Referring to the first visit, Powersoft365 CEO and founder George Malekkos said “A few weeks ago we went to Jakarta to listen, learn, and understand the market.”

This time, however, Powersoft365 is returning with eight ready-to-use AI agents, with Malekkos adding “Now we are back with not one, but 8 AI Agents and with real, operational technology that we can present live.”

At booths i6 and i7, retailers, fashion groups, distributors and technology partners will be able to see the company’s evolving AI Retail Operating Platform operating first-hand.

The technology brings together specialised agents that can work alongside existing enterprise resource planning, point-of-sale, warehouse and e-commerce systems. Through these connections, the agents can analyse business data, forecast demand, recommend actions, automate processes and support retailers’ day-to-day decisions.

Among the solutions being presented is ASR – AI Automatic Stock Replenishment, which analyses sales and inventory before recommending or automating the movement of products between stores.

Meanwhile, the AI Data Analyst allows managers to communicate with their business data through natural language and receive immediate analysis and insights, while the AI Forecasting Agent predicts demand to support purchasing, stock and planning decisions.

Powersoft365 CEO and founder George Malekkos

For in-store operations, the AI POS Selling Assistant provides sales staff with intelligent recommendations and identifies cross-selling and upselling opportunities.

The company will also demonstrate an AI Social Media Manager, which creates content and campaigns using a retailer’s products, offers and real-world business data, alongside an AI Virtual Try-On service that allows consumers to try on digital garments before buying them.

Completing the line-up are ApparelBridge, an AI-powered platform that unifies product information from different suppliers, including colours, sizes and garment characteristics, and an AI Stylist that understands products, styles and customer preferences to support a more personalised shopping experience.

Powersoft365 has more than three decades of experience in retail technology, particularly across the clothing, footwear and fashion industries, developing solutions for shops, chains, franchises and wholesale businesses.

Its ModaPro platform was designed specifically around the needs of the fashion industry, covering size and colour matrices, multi-store inventory and real-time stock management.

That experience is now supporting the company’s transition from traditional business software to an agentic model in which AI does more than answer questions or generate content. Instead, it can understand what is happening within a business, analyse situations, recommend the next steps and gradually help carry out everyday decisions.

Malekkos said “The next stage of AI in retail is not yet a chatbot,” adding that “it is AI that understands your business, your products, your inventory, your customers, and your sales, and then helps you take action.”

The Jakarta appearance forms part of Powersoft365’s broader international expansion strategy, with the company positioning the platform as an API-first ecosystem. This would allow retailers to connect the AI agents to systems they already use without having to replace their entire technology infrastructure.

Malekkos stressed that “for us it is particularly important to prove that technology designed and developed in Cyprus can stand and compete in international markets.”

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see the technologies in live operation and discuss potential partnerships, integrations and business opportunities with the Powersoft365 team.

As Powersoft365 looks beyond Cyprus for further growth, it will urge retailers in Jakarta to “learn to command the machine in retail. Not to be replaced by it.”