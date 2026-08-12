A 34-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca early on Wednesday after police found burglary tools, silver-plated objects and other suspicious items in his backpack.

The man was spotted riding a bicycle in a suspicious manner at around 1.45am, according to Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou.

Officers stopped and searched him, finding the items in his backpack. Police said there were reasonable grounds to suspect the objects had been illegally obtained.

The man was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of property and possession of burglary tools.

He is expected to appear before Larnaca District Court on Wednesday, when police will seek a remand order.