The government is seeking practical solutions to the challenges facing communities residing in the Troodos mountains, with improved connectivity, road safety and access to essential services identified as key priorities.

Meeting representatives from Paphos’ mountain communities in Ayios Photios, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades said the government’s objective was “to help people, to solve problems and combat urban sprawl and to improve connectivity”.

He stressed that connectivity involved “not only a better road network but also a better bus service”.

Vafeades said local leaders were best placed to identify the daily challenges facing residents, commenting that they were “on the front lines” and understood community needs better than anyone else.

He pledged an ongoing dialogue with residents, stating “we are here to listen to record” and adding that issues capable of immediate resolution would be addressed while longer term concerns would be documented and pursued through continuous engagement.

Responding to questions regarding efforts to counter urban migration, the minister said access to healthcare, employment and education remained fundamental to encouraging families to remain in rural areas.

He said all government departments were working within their respective responsibilities to strengthen services and improve public access to them.

Mountainous community development commissioner, Charalambos Christofinas said a national strategy for the Troodos range was already in place and centred on three policy priorities.

These included quality access to healthcare, equal opportunities in education and training, and improvements to road infrastructure and transport services.

While acknowledging progress in all three areas, Christofinas insisted “the state must go even further” and emphasised the importance of identifying both immediate and future solutions.

“We are here to listen to the most specific problems of the communities,” he said.

Ayios Photis Muktar, Michael Kimonos, welcomed the government’s engagement and said road conditions had improved significantly in recent years.

However, he drew attention to persistent concerns previously voiced over links with urban Paphos as well as dangerous sections of road requiring fixing.

He further called for more weekend public transport services and drew attention to the burden placed on students in mountain villages, arguing that lengthy daily journeys left them among the most disadvantaged young people in Cyprus.