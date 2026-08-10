Proposed Cyprus property law introduces fixed 15 per cent auction reduction

Cyprus is preparing to overhaul the rules governing forced property sales, moving valuations into private hands, introducing a fixed 15 per cent reduction after an unsuccessful auction and drawing a line under cases that remain unresolved for years.

The department of lands and surveys opened a public consultation on August 7, saying the changes were designed to modernise the way reserve prices are calculated and shorten procedures that can remain open after repeated failed auctions.

A reserve price is the lowest amount that may be accepted for a property at auction. It is intended to prevent an owner’s property from being sold at an exceptionally low price when it is being offered outside the normal market.

Forced sales can arise following an unexecuted court judgment, the exercise of a mortgage lender’s legal rights or another court or statutory procedure. The proposed rules would also cover indivisible properties held by co-owners who have been unable to agree on their future.

Under the bill, the applicant would no longer wait for the district lands officer to carry out the valuation. Instead, once notified by the officer, they would commission a private property valuer to determine the property’s value and prepare the reserve price.

Only individuals or companies registered in the valuers’ register of the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) would be permitted to carry out the work.

The move comes shortly after the Cyprus property valuers’ association warned that online and automated estimates could not replace a professional assessment. The association explained that an on-site inspection, knowledge of the local market and professional judgment were essential when determining the value of a particular property.

Fees for the new private reports would be governed by a schedule approved by the Lands and Surveys Department’s director and the association representing property valuers. The schedule would be reviewed once every five years, unless there were grounds for an earlier adjustment.

The bill does not yet state how much applicants would pay under the new system.

At present, the department lists a €100 valuation charge for each affected plot in applications involving the forced sale of indivisible co-owned property. Its current fee schedule also includes €51.26 when an auction is unsuccessful, along with separate charges for accepting the application, preparing notices, notifications, local inspections and travel expenses. Those existing charges are detailed in the department’s official guidance.

Meanwhile, where an auction fails because no offer reaches the reserve price, a 15 per cent reduction would apply to subsequent sales conducted within five years of the unsuccessful attempt.

This would replace the more flexible case-by-case approach in the existing framework with a fixed percentage, giving applicants, owners and prospective bidders a clearer indication of what happens next.

Nevertheless, the valuation would not remain valid indefinitely. Once five years have passed from the assessment date, the district lands officer could require the applicant to obtain a new valuation and a new reserve price.

The five-year period would not need to be observed if the property’s value had changed because of a significant alteration to its physical or legal condition, or for another reason capable of affecting its worth. In such a case, a fresh assessment could be sought earlier.

The bill also seeks to prevent applications involving indivisible co-owned property from moving through unsuccessful auctions without an end point.

Under the current process, a co-owner must first obtain a certificate confirming that the property cannot be divided. They must then serve the certificate and a notice on the other co-owners in Cyprus, giving them 30 days to reach an agreement under which the property would pass to one person. If they fail to agree, an application may be made for its sale at auction.

The consultation summary describes the new arrangement as a two-auction limit for such cases. However, the detailed wording of the bill is more specific.

It provides that where five years have passed since the valuation and the property has been unsuccessfully auctioned at least twice, the application would be set aside. The applicant would then be asked whether they wished to begin the process again.

A renewed request would not simply pick up where the old one stopped. The department would first have to reconsider whether the property remained legally incapable of division under section 27 of the Immovable Property Law.

If its circumstances had not changed and division remained impossible, the district lands officer could ask for a fresh valuation and reserve price before allowing the auction process to restart.

Finally, cases already in progress would not escape the new framework. Where a reserve price has been determined under the existing rules but the forced sale has not been completed when the law takes effect, that price would be treated as having been set under the revised provisions.

Interested parties may submit their comments until September 8, 2026, before the bill is finalised and proceeds to the next stage.