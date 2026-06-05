The electricity authority (EAC) has advised residents across the island not to be alarmed by low-flying helicopters that will be operating over communities across Cyprus this month as it is part of a maintenance programme.

Low-flying helicopters had spotted in the Nicosia district village of Mathiatis earlier this morning, prompting local residents to question their presence, given that the village and its surroundings are not typically an area of intense aeronautical activity.

According to the EAC, the helicopters will be washing high-voltage insulators on transmission lines until the end of the month in an effort to reduce the risk of faults and power cuts during the summer period, when electricity demand is at its highest.

Before the main operation begins, test flights will be carried out next week in the Nicosia district, specifically in the areas of Kokkinotrimithia and Palaiometocho.

The helicopters will follow EAC transmission line routes and fly at low altitude over dozens of villages.

The cleaning programme will move across the island, beginning in the Nicosia district between June 10 and 12 before continuing to Paphos and parts of Limassol between June 13 and 15.

Operations will remain in Limassol between June 16 and 20 before shifting to Larnaca between June 19 and 25 and the Famagusta district between June 22 and 24. The final phase of the programme, between June 25 and 30, will cover additional routes and any remaining works.

According to the EAC, the operation is a routine part of maintaining the electricity network and is aimed at ensuring a more reliable power supply during the peak summer months. The authority noted that the schedule may be adjusted depending on weather conditions and operational needs.