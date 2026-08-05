More than 100 drivers were reported for speeding during a nationwide police operation carried out on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, officers stopped 525 vehicles and checked 681 occupants as part of preventive checks conducted across the island.

Police also carried out inspections at 45 premises aimed at tackling criminal activity, resulting in three reports.

In total, officers issued 293 traffic citations for various offences, while 15 traffic-related cases remain under investigation.

Of the traffic violations recorded, 106 involved speeding. Police also impounded 13 vehicles.

Officers conducted 165 alcohol breath tests, with eight drivers reported for exceeding the legal limit. Five preliminary drug tests were also carried out, one of which returned a positive result.

The overnight operation also led to the arrest of 10 people for various offences, including illegal drug possession and unlawful stay.

Police said the operation formed part of ongoing preventive measures aimed at enhancing road safety and tackling crime.