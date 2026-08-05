Cyprus is not among the countries causing delays in European aviation, the civil aviation department said on Wednesday responding to Israeli media reports earlier this week.

“The [department] wishes to clarify its position regarding air traffic control in Cyprus and to stress that the Republic of Cyprus is not among the countries listed as delay producers in Europe for 2026,” it said.

It said that the airspace in the Eastern Mediterranean did indeed record increased traffic volumes during the ongoing summer season, in addition to some flights being redirected due to the crisis in the Middle East.

“The increased volume of traffic should not be confused with a problem of delays at air traffic control,” the department said.

Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom had previously published an article warning of extensive delays in Cyprus and Greece that directly affect flights to and from Israel.

According to the newspaper, the Eastern Mediterranean airspace was currently operating at its limits, with record numbers of up to 37,000 flights daily having been recorded in the airspace in recent days.

Israel Hayom reported that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and the resulting security concerns had led to a significant increase of pressure on the Greek and Cypriot airspace, with passengers facing increased delays.