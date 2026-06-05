Police officers from Mediterranean countries gathered in Larnaca on Thursday and Friday for an international meeting aimed at strengthening cooperation on migration issues.

Held under the auspices of Europol, the meeting focused on combating the smuggling of migrants along land and sea routes into the European Union.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Europol deputy executive director for operations Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, as well as representatives from Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Malta and Spain.

Participants discussed current trends and challenges related to migrant smuggling by sea, presented ongoing operational actions and exchanged best practices in international police cooperation.

They also stressed the need for closer collaboration among the competent authorities of Mediterranean EU member states in tackling cross-border migration-related crime.